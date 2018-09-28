Environmentalists Urge Quick Decision On New Water Quality Standards

By 30 minutes ago
  • WikiMedia Commons

Environmentalists are urging a New York state panel on water quality standards to meet its October 2nd deadline to set new acceptable levels of toxic chemicals in public water supplies.

The Drinking Water Quality Council was created by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the legislature in the spring of 2017, in response to a contaminated water supply in Hoosick Falls New York. The village housed factories that manufactured Teflon, and used PFOA and PFOS in the process, which leached into the water. Liz Moran, with Environmental Advocates, says the Council should set new, lower minimum standards for the presence of the chemicals in public water supplies, and then facilitate testing of drinking water throughout New York.

“What’s really scary is, right now, we don’t test statewide for these chemicals,” said Moran, who said the substances could be “lurking” in New Yorkers’ public water supplies without anyone knowing. 

Moran says the health department currently has the power, even without recommendations from the Council, to enact stricter standards for the potential carcinogens and require more testing. 

A spokesman for the state health department, Gary Holmes, says “the state is taking aggressive actions to ensure New Yorkers are not exposed to unregulated contaminants in their water,” but did not say when the recommendations might be finished, saying “it’s an ongoing process.”

Tags: 
Hoosick Falls Water contamination
PFOS
PFAS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Water Contamination

Related Content

Senator Gillibrand Urges Hoosick Falls To Table Settlement Agreement

By Feb 26, 2017
Lucas Willard / WAMC

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is asking the Village of Hoosick Falls to pump the brakes on a revised settlement agreement with two companies deemed responsible for polluting local water supplies with the chemical PFOA.

Hoosick Falls Residents Asked For Input On Settlement Offer

By Jan 11, 2017
The Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility on McCaffrey Street in Hoosick Falls
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Later this week, officials in the Rensselaer County community of Hoosick Falls will consider a settlement offer by two companies deemed responsible for contaminating water sources with the chemical PFOA.

Groups Seek Amendment To Guarantee Clean Water

By Jan 5, 2017
a water drinking fountain
WAMC

With a new legislative session in New York, environmental groups are calling on state officials to make clean water a priority in 2017.

Hoosick Falls' Property Owners Sue Companies Over PFOA Stigma

By Dec 23, 2016
Hansi Lo Wang | NPR

The owners of a property on the market in upstate New York have sued two companies blamed for contaminating the village of Hoosick Falls' water supply.

NYSDEC Announces Agreement To Address Petersburgh Contamination

By Nov 12, 2016
PFOA formula

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has entered an agreement to hold company Taconic responsible for removing the chemical PFOA from water supplies in the Rensselaer County community of Petersburgh. 