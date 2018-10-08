Candlelight Vigil For 20 Killed In Limousine Crash

By 2 minutes ago
  • WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A city came together Monday night to grieve its own. WAMC's Dave Lucas was in Amsterdam for a candlelight vigil and memorial service honoring the 20 who died in the Schoharie Limousine crash.

A crowd filled the walkway of the Mohawk Valley Gateway Overlook Bridge:  they heard words of scripture and remarks from speakers like Amsterdam native - Congressman Paul Tonko "To the family members, know your loved ones are loved by their community. We are crushed with you, we are crushed for you." There was prayer - then a moment of silence with innumerbale candles raised - relatives of the dead shed tears -  Family and friends lined up to sign an "Amsterdam Strong" memorial banner - in a city stunned by a senseless tragedy.

Tags: 
Schoharie Crash
City of Amsterdam
New York Congressman Paul Tonko

