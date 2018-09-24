Related Program: 
Autumn At The Thomas Cole National Historic Site

    Exhibition photo: "Picturesque and Sublime: Thomas Cole's Trans-Atlantic Inheritance" in Cole's New Studio
The 2nd annual Hudson River Skywalk Arts Festival is on Sunday, September 30 at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, and Olana.

This is the 200th Anniversary of Thomas Cole's arrival in America, which is a pivotal moment for the birth of American art, as is reflected in the major exhibition of Cole's work, organized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is now on view at the National Gallery, London. The Thomas Cole site also has two exhibitions on display “Picturesque and Sublime: Thomas Cole’s Trans-Atlantic Inheritance” and “SPECTRUM.”

To tell us more we welcome Betsy Jacks, Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, and Kate Menconeri, Curator at the Cole Site.

2018 SculptureNow At The Mount

By Sep 14, 2018
Bouy by Michael Thomas (a large abstract sculpture)

SculptureNow’s 2018 outdoor exhibition of large-scale sculpture at The Mount in Lenox, MA is on view through October 31. SculptureNow offers free guided tours to the general public, students, and vision-impaired visitors and their exhibitions provide opportunities for sculptors to develop their careers.

This year SculptureNow celebrates its 20th year as a non-profit arts and education organization. There are 30 works on display in and around Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens. There are two more artist guided tours of the exhibition before it ends at the end of October – this Sunday, September 16 and Sunday, October 14.

Ann Jon and Michael Thomas join us. Ann is the Executive Director or SculptureNow; Michael Thomas has work in the show.

Sharon Bates’ Exhibit B At Opalka Gallery

By Sep 7, 2018
Artwork for Sharon Bates' Exhibit B at Opalka Gallery

Sharon Bates’ has a new show at the Opalka Gallery – Exhibit B. Bates repurposes the detritus of material culture to create inventive, site-specific installations, mixed-media assemblages and drawings.

We welcome Sharon Bates and Opalka Gallery Director Judie Gilmore.

"Seen & Unseen: Photographs By Imogen Cunningham" At Fenimore Art Museum

By Aug 24, 2018
Three Dancers, Mills College, 1930. Imogen Cunningham. Gelatin Silver Print

On August 11 the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, New York opened the exhibit "Seen & Unseen: Photographs by Imogen Cunningham." It is on view through October 14.

The photographs of Imogen Cunningham (1883-1976) reflect vital developments in 20th century art and photography. She is recognized for helping to establish photography as an art form. Never tied to one style of photography or subject, Cunningham had a signature view in what she created. Working for over seventy years, her photographs are seductive and dynamic and inspired by a multitude of sources.

Chris Rossi is Director of Exhibitions for The Fenimore Art Museum.

The Frelinghuysen Morris House & Studio

By Aug 23, 2018
Frelinghuysen Morris House And Studio - Stairway
frelinghuysen.org

George L. K. Morris and Suzy Frelinghuysen, prolific abstract artists since the late 1930s, were a remarkable couple at the leading edge of the national and international art scene. Collectors and intellectuals, they created a Berkshire home that reflected their aesthetic worlds.

Upon her death in 1988, Suzy Frelinghuysen left instructions that the House & Studio and art collection be used for an educational purpose. The House & Studio opened for visitation in 1998.

Visitors can walk through the House with all of its original furnishings and view not only the works of Morris and Frelinghuysen on the walls, but walk right up to the works of some of their more famous colleagues and contemporaries including Picasso, Braque, Leger and Gris.

Kinney Frelinghuysen is the Director of the Frelinghuysen Morris House & Studio in Lenox, Mass.