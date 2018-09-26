Activists Raise Questions About Officer-Involved Shooting

A group calling itself “Justice or Else” met Tuesday night at the main branch of the Albany Public Library following the August shooting of a city man by a police officer.

Activists criticized the Albany police powerpoint presentation given earlier this month that officials say chronicles the August 20th shooting that left 19-year-old Ellazar Williams paralyzed from the waist down. The group wants Albany County District Attorney David Soares to charge Detective James Olsen with a crime.

Anthony Muhammad is an Albany Representative of Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam. He tells WNYT: "We don't want this officer, based on what we have seen, we don't want this officer nowhere around our community."

Albany Common Councilman Derek Johnson told the TV station he was "stunned" after seeing enhanced video screened at the meeting.