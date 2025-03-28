NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/28/25

Some sunshine, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rain tonight. Also pockets of freezing rain, especially in the mountain Valleys in the Adirondacks and Greens. Also, 1-3 inches of snow along the Canadian border. Lows in the upper 20s north, 30s along I-90 and 40s in southern NY and New England.

Rain and freezing rain early tomorrow. Then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 30s north, 40s and 50s along I-90 and 60s to around 70 in southern NY and New England.

