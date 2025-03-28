© 2025
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/28/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:51 AM EDT
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Some sunshine, then increasing clouds today. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rain tonight. Also pockets of freezing rain, especially in the mountain Valleys in the Adirondacks and Greens. Also, 1-3 inches of snow along the Canadian border. Lows in the upper 20s north, 30s along I-90 and 40s in southern NY and New England.

Rain and freezing rain early tomorrow. Then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 30s north, 40s and 50s along I-90 and 60s to around 70 in southern NY and New England.
