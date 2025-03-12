NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/12/25

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the 30s in northern areas, 40s along I-90, and lower 50s in southern New York and New England.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most places will se ea coating up to an inch of snow. Some hills and mountains could get as much as 2 or 3 inches. Valleys south of I-90 will have little or no snow.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 40s.

