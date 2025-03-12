© 2025
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/12/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published March 12, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds today. Highs in the 30s in northern areas, 40s along I-90, and lower 50s in southern New York and New England.

Cloudy with rain and snow showers tonight. Lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Most places will se ea coating up to an inch of snow. Some hills and mountains could get as much as 2 or 3 inches. Valleys south of I-90 will have little or no snow.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the mid 40s.
Paul Caiano
