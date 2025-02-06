© 2025
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 2/6/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published February 6, 2025 at 6:54 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Cloudy with snow today, changing to freezing drizzle before ending from south to north during the early to mid afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Storm total snowfall:

3-6" Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Vermont, and Northern Berkshires

2-4" Northern Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Pioneer Valley

1-3" Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern Catskills, Connecticut Valley

A few rain and snow showers tonight, then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.
