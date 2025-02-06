NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 2/6/25

Cloudy with snow today, changing to freezing drizzle before ending from south to north during the early to mid afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Storm total snowfall:

3-6" Adirondacks, Upper Hudson Valley, Champlain Valley, Vermont, and Northern Berkshires

2-4" Northern Catskills, I-88 Corridor, Mohawk Valley, Greater Capital District, Taconics, Litchfield Hills, Pioneer Valley

1-3" Mid and Lower Hudson Valley, Southern Catskills, Connecticut Valley

A few rain and snow showers tonight, then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

A mix of sun and clouds and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 30s.

