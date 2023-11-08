Republican challenger Safford unseats Democratic Mayor Kim in Saratoga Springs election

A bitter election season in Saratoga Springs came to a close Tuesday with Republicans retaking the mayor’s office for the first time in a decade.

Democratic incumbent Mayor Ron Kim lost his bid for a second two-year term to Republican John Safford, with One Saratoga candidate Chris Mathiesen finishing third.

Safford gave an emotional victory speech to supporters Tuesday night.

“We’re going to bring civilty and safety back to Saratoga Springs," said Safford. "We are so grateful for everything that has transpired here in this election because it is a mandate for the things we believe in and for the people who live here and believe in this city.”

At 10:30 the race was still too close for Kim, a former public safety commissioner, to throw in the towel.

"So, we’re going to wait and see, we’re going to let the Board of Elections do their job,” explained Kim.

Kim conceded shortly after 11 and shook hands with Safford.

Safford told reporters he believes the results are a call to bring back balance and civility to the previously all-Democrat city council.

“For a long time now, probably half the population didn’t have anyone representing them, and now they do,” said Safford.

Safford added:

“It’s going to be important moving forward now that everybody is represented though, that everyone is respected across the board." Safford continued, "and we’re not going to lose any good things that have been done in the past like the people have been trying to say. We are going to keep doing the right, good things for this city.”

Safford capitalized on backlash in the city to months of Black Lives Matters demonstrations, including some that interrupted city council meetings. Safford says he will ensure that everyone is heard.

“Well, they’re going—I’ve never shut down their voice," explained Safford. "you know, I encourage them. The only thing that I’m asking them to do is that in a civil way according to the rules that we lay out for everybody.”

Matheisen, a former public safety commissioner like Kim, ran on the One Saratoga line.

Speaking with WAMC shortly after conceding to Safford, Matheisen said the election also appears to be a referendum on the city’s Democratic Party.

“I think the Democratic Party needs to reexamine itself," said Matheisen. "I think it went off in the wrong direction a number of years ago. I was, again, a person who had been on the Democratic committee for many, many years. So, yes, it’s a big concern for me. But, I think that having some balance in the city is good.”

The committee rescinded its endorsement of embattled Democratic Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino the day before the election over a mailer sent by his campaign and his endorsement of Safford for mayor. Montagnino lost his bid for reelection to the Republican-backed Tim Coll. Also falling short was independent reformer Kristen Dart.

