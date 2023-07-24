John Safford joins the race for Saratoga Springs Mayor

Republican Party-backed John Safford jumped in Monday. Speaking at a city hotel, Safford highlighted two focal points of his campaign: the discord at recent city council meetings and economic growth.

Safford says first-term Democratic Mayor Ron Kim is to blame for months of meetings, which have often been interrupted by Black Lives Matter demonstrators.

“There's two things that are really important to me," said Safford. "One is to be a good chairman. To make those meetings function and help the government function. But the other is economic development, which this current mayor is totally ignored. He's, off on a hundred other things, but economic development is one of the primary responsibilities of the mayor and it's being ignored.”

Safford unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2015, as well as city supervisor a number of times. Saratoga Springs Republican Committee Chair Mike Brandi says locals have raised concerns about the civility of meetings among the all-Democrat council.

“So, there’s certainly strife over there and I think that’s strife that, you know, exists for good reason." Brandi contnued, "Because, just like the regular voters—what we’re hearing from them door-to-door is people are sick of that kind of division. So, people are looking for alternatives and I think, you know, we have the best alternative.”

Kim says when it comes to judging the city council, its efficiency under his administration speaks for itself.

“Running an effective city council meeting means results," Kim said. "And as I’ve documented we’ve had incredible results. We have three affordable housing projects moving forward. We’ve gotten several projects moving forward on bike lanes and pedestrian sidewalks moving forward. We have, for the first time, a homeless shelter 24/7 365. You don’t get those results in less than 18 months unless you’re running an effective city council meeting.”

Local Conservative Party Chair David Buchyn says Safford’s the man for the job.

“As you can see, he's got an even demeanor. He's smart, good businessperson," said Buchyn. "And you see, the chaos that's going on in Saratoga Springs is just complete chaos at the, at the city council level and needs to stop. And John is the guy that can do it.”

The Conservative Party has not officially endorsed Safford, a Vietnam veteran and entrepreneur.

Kim defeated Saratoga One-backed Chris Mathiesen, a fellow former public safety commissioner, in June’s Democratic primary. Safford says his campaign welcomes a three-way race, hoping Kim and Mathiesen split the Democratic vote in November.

“My campaign looks at it as positive." Safford continued, "I get a consistent number of votes, there’s a lot of people who vote for me here. I need them to vote for me again. And I have a very good chance of winning this this year.”

Safford says he’s ready to work alongside the rest of the city council, despite their political differences.

“But of course in a commission form of government, the mayor has certain responsibilities that have to be fulfilled, economic opportunity being one of them that is being ignored," Safford said to his supporters. "So a lot of people ask me, because I'm running on the Republican line, can you get along with the other Commissioners? And I'm saying today Yes, I can.”

It has been more than a decade since a Republican won the race for mayor.