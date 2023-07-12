Saratoga Race Course prepares for opening day

Staff at the Saratoga Race Course are making their final preparations as post time nears.

At the heart of Saratoga Springs summer tourism boom, the track draws bettors and party-goers from across the country. New York Racing Association Director of Communications Pat McKenna says despite recent inclement weather in the Northeast, the track is ready to go.

“It wouldn't be summer in upstate New York without some unpredictable weather. But the reality here is that opening day at Saratoga Race Course is one of the greatest days, not only in thoroughbred racing, but in terms of the landscape of sports. This is a day that racing fans that fans of Saratoga look forward to, from the moment we close the gates on Labor Day.”

It’s Josh Cespedes’ first meet. He’s working security. He’s been training for two months, and veterans of the job gave him some crucial advice.

“Well, they're basically getting me ready for you know, you're gonna have some crazy people, you're gonna definitely have people not fully sober – which is gonna be expected so just get ready for people that are going to lose out on some money, drink a little too much, and other than that, things should be OK as long as you're doing your job, they should run smoothly.”

There aren’t any fans in the backyard yet, but the last hours of set-up are busy.

Sal Morales, a traveling concessions manager, unloads cases of soda and beer. He’s ready for the crowds.

“The atmosphere, man, it's just pretty. It's pretty wild. Like, you know, when you you see it on TV all the time. And it's, it's pretty cool. But then when you see it in person, you see the horses? Like, right there in front of you?

“I’m going up on your roof to clean it off.”

“Yes, sir. You know, you just it gets excited. And like the crowd, you know, they start cheering. And towards the end of the race is when it gets really crazy. Because then, you know, everybody's cheering for the horse to come in. And it gets excited. And then, you know, people that don't know each other give each other high fives and others are like, you know, a little upset because we lost.”

Retired teacher Teva Sher was prepping the beverage stand she’ll be running for the rest of season. She says she’s always been drawn to the party atmosphere of the track.

“Oh, I'm just excited you know to see all the people in the crowds. It's fun, you meet people from all over the world here. I was surprised about that. I knew there'd be people from all over the states but there I'm proof and people in there show me their passports because they're from you know, Denmark or Italy or all over the world. That's fun.”

In downtown Saratoga Springs, Michael Buckley, his wife Stefanie, and their infant daughter have been touring the United States, and finally made it to their bucket list spot; the Saratoga Race Course. Michael says this is the last major track he has yet to visit, but he’ll be going alone.

“The baby isn't really into it, and it's just not—”

“It’d be a long day for her, she’s not yet 2,” said Stefanie.

“And I'm gonna bet all day. So there's no—you know, casinos and horse tracks, you go alone, or you're gonna go home separately. And, you know, that's just how life is when it comes to gambling. So, we've done all that we've done the, you know, we've done the, you know, the Breeders Cup and that, that kind of thing. So, this was more for me.”

Saratoga’s year-round population nearly triples during the summer meet. At downtown watering hole The Merc, bartender Ryan Amadeo says his staff is ready.

“Well, tomorrow's huge because it's the first time that I know of in Saratoga where Dave Matthews is the same as the first week. So that's piling a lot of proud-types and busyness into the first week of the year. But I think the first year, truly post COVID, it's kind of poetic in the fact that it's cramming so much busyness into the first time we're truly back from the pandemic. And it feels like it.”

The gates on Union Avenue open Thursday morning at 11. First post time is 1:10 p.m. Racing continues for 40 days with Mondays and Tuesdays off.

In Saratoga Springs, this is Aaron Shellow-Lavine for WAMC News.