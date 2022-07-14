2022 meet kicks off at Saratoga Race Course

Post time was still at the customary 1 o’clock, but there were some key changes as the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course kicked off Thursday.

Fans flowed in for the return of racing at the Spa. And, as per tradition, many dressed the part.

“So I’m wearing a pink and yellow fascinator. It’s got some peacock feathers on it. And Brooke here has her little pink fascinator with some feathers and some pearls,” said Shannon.

On a tour of New York that also includes the diamond mines of Herkimer and Lake George, the Mulloch family made time for a day at the races. Wearing coordinated pink-and-yellow, outfits Shannon, her husband Dan, and daughter Brooke were having a look around.

Visiting from the Binghamton area, Dan says it’s the first time the family has been to the track.

“I’ve never seen it before live in-person. You only see it on TV. So to experience live and in person is definitely going to be something neat,” said Dan.

“What do you want to see, Brooke?

“All the horses.”

Dave O’Rourke, CEO of the New York Racing Association, which operates the race course, predicts a strong 2022 season, even in the face of high gas prices and record inflation.

“I think the longer that inflation sticks around it's going to have an impact, but I think this is…somebody made the comment, this is the summer of ‘revenge travel,’ so I think we’re going to be good,” said O’Rourke.

The new racing season also brings new improvements to the racetrack. The restoration of the Wilson Chute, last used in the 1970s, allows for the return of one-mile dirt races.

In the backyard, the new Post Bar offers fans a place to grab a beer while getting a first look at the horses. The Paddock Suite on the second story offers a luxury experience for large groups.

Barbara Clark, who was seated near the paddock, said she wouldn’t be renting the space with her daughter and husband, but liked the new construction.

“It’s a lovely structure, we were pleasantly surprised when we walked through the entrance,” said Clark.

Just before the first race of the day, a rain shower pushed fans back from the apron to under the grandstand, but father and son buglers Tony and Carson Gambaro did their duty calling the horses to the starting gate.

“It doesn’t matter. The job has to be done and it’s an honor to be here and I think it’s all going to be fine,” said Tony.

“I can’t remember the last time I played a note in the rain, so the fact that we pulled that off is pretty incredible,” said Caron.

And the rain didn’t stop the enthusiasm from the fans.

Royal Tryst under rider Luiz Saez captured the first race.

Jockey Dylan Davis, a Saratoga native, came in last but was nonetheless thrilled to compete on his home turf.

“Dylan, how’s it feel to race in your hometown?”

“Feels great! Definitely. Really excited to see what’s to come. It’s a muddy day, but that’s Saratoga, so…”

The sun was out for the second race. The season runs through Labor Day with Mondays and Tuesdays dark.