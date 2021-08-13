SportsReport: White Sox Beat the Yankees; Bills' New Stadium Will Cost $1.4 Billion

The Chicago White Sox won the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa, blowing a 7-4 lead in the ninth before Tim Anderson slammed a two-run, walk-off homer in a 9-8 win over the New York Yankees.

Anderson was able to ease the pain of Liam Hendricks, who served up two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton into the cornfield with two out in the ninth to put the Yankees ahead, 8-7. Yankees starter Andrew Heaney didn't come close to going the distance, surrendering seven runs over five innings. Eloy Jimenez belted a three-run homer off Heaney, Jose Abreu hit a solo shot and Seby Zavala smacked a two-run blast that put the White Sox ahead, 7-3 in the fourth inning. Judge homered twice and had five RBIs for the Yankees in front of about 7,800 in a replica stadium of the original used in Field of Dreams, built adjacent to the actual ballpark.

Meanwhile, add another game to the Tampa Bay Rays' lead in the AL East as they won the rubber match of their three-game set with the second-place Red Sox at Fenway Park. Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning to spark the Rays' 8-1 win over the Bosox. Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth to ensure Tampa Bay leaves Boston with a five-game division lead. Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice for the Rays, who rebounded from a blowout loss a night earlier. Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay.

In other major league action:

The Mets are within a half-game of the NL East-leading Phillies after sweeping two from the Nationals, 4-1 and 5-4. Brandon Nimmo drove in four runs in the opener to support Marcus Stroman, who struck out eight while allowing a run and just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. New York blew a 4-1 lead in the last inning of the nightcap before Pete Alonso won it with a walk-off homer.

Shohei Ohtani worked six innings and sparked a four-run second in the Angels' 6-3 win over the Blue Jays. Ohtani doubled in the first inning and later scored a run following a base-on-balls in the second. Jared Walsh and Kurt Suzuki drove in two runs apiece to back Ohtani, who hasn't lost in 10 starts since May.

The Phillies avoided a three-game sweep as Bryce Harper hit a first-inning homer and scored on an RBI single by Ronald Torreyes in leading a 2-1 win over the Dodgers. Philadelphia has gone 23-13 while Harper has batted .328 with eight homers, 23 RBIs and 28 runs scored over his last 36 games. Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting Billy McKinney to hit a game-ending fly ball.

The Athletics easily picked up their seventh straight win as Mitch Moreland homered twice in a 17-0 dismantling of the Indians. Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs, while teammate Matt Chapman walked five times to fall one shy of the big league record. Chris Bassitt scattered three hits over six innings for his AL-leading 12th win, helping Oakland move a season-high 18 games over .500.

The Mariners picked up a 3-1 victory over the Rangers behind Marco Gonzales, who struck out nine in a two-hitter. Gonzales allowed Charlie Culberson's homer in the second inning, followed by Jason Martin's single before facing the minimum over the final seven innings. J.P. Crawford and Jake Fraley homered for Seattle.

Luis Urias and Manny Pina were the catalysts as the Brewers clobbered the Cubs, 17-4. Urias tied a major league record with five extra-base hits, including three doubles and home runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Pina provided six RBIs with a grand slam and a two-run homer to help the NL Central leaders complete a four-game sweep.

Jesse Winker launched a grand slam in the second inning before the Reds added four more homers in a 12-3 thumping of the Braves. Tyler Naquin delivered a three-run shot to help Cincinnati end a three-game skid and stay eight games behind the Brewers. Vladimir Gutiérrez gave up one run and five hits in six innings as the Reds dropped the Braves one game behind the NL East-leading Phillies.

Pavin Smith was 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Diamondbacks in a 12-3 rout of the Padres. Carson Kelly and Jose Rojas each had four hits and two ribbies to back Caleb Smith, who held the Padres to an unearned run over 5 1/3 innings of relief. San Diego is 3 1/2 games ahead of the Reds for the first NL wild card.

The Giants' pace the NL West by five games over the Dodgers after San Francisco put together a six-run fourth in a 7-0 drubbing of the Rockies. Logan Webb provided a two-run single and held Colorado to three hits while fanning eight over six innings. LaMonte Wade's three-run homer capped the Giants' big fourth inning as they improved to an MLB-leading 74-41.

Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered in the fourth inning before the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pirates, 7-6 for a three-game sweep. St. Louis received seven innings of three-run ball from its bullpen after starter Wade LeBlanc exited with left elbow pain. Colin Moran homered twice for the Pirates, who have been outscored 50-18 during an eight-game losing streak.

The Tigers were 6-4 winners over the Orioles as Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore. Winning pitcher Matt Manning allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings for Detroit. Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera sat out the game a night after belting his 499th career home run.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta has been released by the Cubs. Arrieta won a Cy Young Award and helped the Cubs capture a drought-busting World Series championship in his first stint with the club. But he struggled in his second go-round. Arrieta was 5-11 with a 6.88 in 20 starts this season. The Cubs also placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list because of sprained right knee.

Orioles slugger Chris Davis has announced his retirement. Davis ends a career in which he became one of baseball's most prodigious home run hitters before his production declined amid injury problems.

The Brewers have reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive.

NFL:

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the cost of the Bills' proposed new stadium is $1.4 billion, and it's to be built across the street from their existing facility in suburban Buffalo. The Bills’ proposal has been presented to New York state and Erie County officials as part of discussions to determine the future of the NFL team’s home. The Bills lease expires in July 2023, and they are proposing a new facility over making expensive renovations to Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973.

Also, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says rookie receiver Rashod Bateman is set to undergo groin surgery and should be back sometime in September. Bateman was drafted in the first round by the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to boost its passing game after finishing last in that department a season ago.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Pac-12 teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games this season. The conference announced it is reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. Last season, a game that could not be played because of COVID-19 problems with either team was canceled and deemed no contest.

Also, Florida cornerback and projected starter Jaydon Hill will miss the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee. Hill started five games last season and had been slotted to play opposite Kaiir Elam, who tied for the Southeastern Conference lead with 13 pass defenses in 2020. The Gators ranked 100th out of 127 in pass defense last season, one reason why head coach Dan Mullen calls the injury a "massive disappointment."

NBA:

Kawhi Leonard is staying put, although his return to the Los Angeles Clippers' lineup is uncertain. The Clippers have re-signed their free-agent superstar, one week after he opted out of his $36 million option for the upcoming season. Leonard has averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team. He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers' first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. His status for the upcoming season is unknown, and it's possible he could miss a good portion of it while rehabbing.

Also, the Denver Nuggets have added to their outside arsenal by signing veteran forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract. Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Nets last season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games. The Nuggets are Green's 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.

NHL:

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Copp on a one-year, $3.6 million contract. Copp had 15 goals and 39 points in 55 games for the Jets last season, adding two assists in eight playoff games.

PGA:

Russell Henley shot his lowest round in more than two years to take the clubhouse lead in the suspended first round of the Wyndham Championship. Henley fired an 8-under 62 that included birdies on three of his final four holes. He was two shots ahead of seven others when play was stopped. Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr. and Chris Kirkand share second with Hudson Swofford, Scott Piercy and Michael Thompson. Adam Hadwin also was 6-under, but had two holes left when darkness ended play.

LPGA:

Michele Thomson shot a 7-under 65 at Dumbarnie Links to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open. Thompson rebounded from an opening bogey with an eagle on No. 2. She birdied seven of her final 11 holes. U.S. Women's Open champion champion Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura and Anne van Dam were second at 67.

