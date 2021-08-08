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The Schoharie Central School District, located in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley, recently transformed a former hayfield into a one-acre solar installation. The system is rated at 749 kilowatts of power. The project was funded by $2.4 million in voter-approved capital as well as state aid.
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A Schenectady activist who serves on the city school district’s Board of Education says a December presentation is evidence of systemic racism within the educational institution.
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School districts across New York state are implementing cellphone bans as the first day of classes begins.
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Law firm says its report substantiates decades of abuse allegations at Miss Hall's School in latest scandal developmentA private law firm has released a report it says substantiates student reports of decades of sexual abuse and harassment by a former teacher at an elite all-girls boarding school in Berkshire County.
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A school district in Schenectady County is outlining what’s included in a budget that would override the tax cap.
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Scotia-Glenville school buses capture footage of drivers illegally passing with new stop-arm camerasStarting next month, if you pass a Scotia-Glenville School District bus illegally, expect to get a ticket in the mail.
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As discussions over a state policy in New York to restrict cell phones in schools continue, we’ll speak with elementary school counselor about how students are affected by electronic devices.And Hartwick College, a private liberal arts school in Oneonta, New York, rolls out a new “life balance” initiative.
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Rural Schools Association of New York State Executive Director David Little has been attending a series of issues forums across the state.
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A suburban school district in Schenectady County will move to all-virtual instruction until further notice after a staff member tested positive for…
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More schools around New York say they are scaling back on plans for in person learning and expanding remote instruction. They cite Governor Andrew Cuomo’s…