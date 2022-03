The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is underway If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, the federal appeals court judge would be the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. For a preview of Jackson’s hearing, WAMC's Jim Levulis spoke with Paul Collins, a professor of legal studies and political science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and author of multiple books on the Supreme Court.

