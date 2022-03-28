Vermont Republican U.S. Senate candidate calls for confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Vermont says Ketanji Brown Jackson should be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement Monday former United States Attorney for Vermont and Republican Senate candidate Christina Nolan said politics should not be a factor in the confirmation process.

Nolan writes, “As a former prosecutor, I will always treat each judicial nominee with the respect they deserve, and vote for or against them based solely on their qualifications even if I may not agree with every decision they’ve ever made.” Nolan also says Judge Jackson will “bring much-needed diversity to the highest Court in the land...”

Nolan faces Democratic Congressman Peter Welch in the race to replace retiring Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.