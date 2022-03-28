© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont Republican U.S. Senate candidate calls for confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published March 28, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT
Christina Nolan
Christina Nolan for U.S. Senate/Facebook
/
Vermont U.S. Senate candidate Christina Nolan

A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate from Vermont says Ketanji Brown Jackson should be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement Monday former United States Attorney for Vermont and Republican Senate candidate Christina Nolan said politics should not be a factor in the confirmation process.

Nolan writes, “As a former prosecutor, I will always treat each judicial nominee with the respect they deserve, and vote for or against them based solely on their qualifications even if I may not agree with every decision they’ve ever made.” Nolan also says Judge Jackson will “bring much-needed diversity to the highest Court in the land...”

Nolan faces Democratic Congressman Peter Welch in the race to replace retiring Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy.

Tags

News Ketanji Brown JacksonChristina Nolan
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley