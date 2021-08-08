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Antarctica is known for losing ice. But between 2021 and 2023, something very unusual happened: the Antarctic Ice Sheet gained about 695 billion tons of mass, a historic anomaly spanning more than two decades of continuous satellite monitoring.
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The Mahopac school board recently voted 5-4 to name Christopher Harrigan its president. Residents are divided as ICE activity continues to escalate during the second Trump administration.
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The acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been paying close attention to our region of late. Met by protestors, Matthew Albence was…
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Protesters greeted the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Troy on Thursday. The setting was notable. WAMC’s Southern…
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The acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement made a stop in the Capital Region today to take a stand against a New York law that prevents…
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The Burlington City Council had a number of items on its agenda Tuesday evening that kept it working into the early morning hours. But a resolution that…
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A data center operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Williston, Vermont will be the focus of a protest march this weekend.According to…
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The Trump Administration is planning a nationwide immigration enforcement action this weekend. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids will target…
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The Ulster County executive signed an executive order Wednesday concerning cooperation with federal immigration officials. The order was prompted, in…
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The Albany County Sheriff has sent U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement a letter after the county jail has processed hundreds of immigrants…