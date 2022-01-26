© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire
Sports
Northeast Report

The best weekend of football ever

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Keith Strudler
Published January 26, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST

Even without an extensive knowledge of the history of professional football, it would not be an overreach to call last weekend the greatest in the history of the NFL playoffs. That’s because all four of the divisional round playoff games were decided on their final play. All four games gave us a good long look at the sports’ past and future star quarterbacks, including losses by the senior guard Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers and an absolutely mind-blowing shootout between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. You could have not watched a single NFL game all year and still been completely captivated by the 14 or so hours of television, which is a testament to the universality of the NFL product.

Until Sunday evening, most people would consider the Bucs loss to the Rams the most significant game of the weekend – unless you really, really hate Aaron Rogers, as many people do. Tampa’s defeat further ignited the question of Tom Brady’s retirement at the age of 44. That discourse ended when the Chiefs and Bills played what amounted to video game football for the final two minutes of regulation, culminating with Mahomes driving the Chiefs for a game tying field goal despite only getting the ball with 13 seconds left after a Bills kickoff – then scoring the winning touchdown in overtime’s first possession.

These four games may have been the first example of water cooler talk fare in years, for those of us that actually go to an office and feel comfortable using a communal water cooler. For the first time in what felt like forever, people woke up Monday morning and wanted to talk about what they saw. In the age of fractured audience, streaming platforms, and binge viewing at your leisure, that almost feels like we’re traveling back in time. These days, you’re lucky if you can find someone that watches the same shows as you, much less on the same day. We don’t even watch the same stuff in our own house – and definitely not in the same room.

So what can we take away from last weekend’s games, other than the four teams playing to go to the Super Bowl and that everyone in the US now seems to be an expert on the squib kick. I think there’s a few things. First, let’s put to bed this notion that the NFL would soon be on life support, a widely accepted theory just a few years ago. Not only are ratings good and new media partnerships awaiting, it’s also clear that the American public once so concerned with concussions and CTE have moved on to the next topic. The NFL has perfected the art and formula of American fandom, and they remain king until they aren’t.

Second, more than ever, America loves an underdog. Buffalo has somehow become America’s team, which is why everyone outside the Kansas City metropolitan area was viscerally distraught after the Bills assault on logic during the final 13 seconds of regulation. People cheered for the Bills because of its cursed sports past, losing four consecutive Super Bowls in the Jim Kelly era. Because it’s the second smallest NFL market after Green Bay, a post-industrial town that you only visit by necessity. As much as we find ourselves divided as a nation about really fundamental American truisms, at the very least, we’re all still a fan of the little guy who can’t catch a break. That’s free advice to anyone running in the midterms.

Finally, the cruel and unpredictable ending of all four games reminds us all that in sport, nothing is guaranteed. With 13 seconds to go and a three-point lead, the Buffalo Bills assumed they were on their way to a home AFC championship game against the Bengals and very likely a Super Bowl berth. The Packers assumed the same, largely dominating San Francisco on Saturday. And yet now they’re both at home, in freezing weather no less, with no guarantee they’ll make it back again next year – regardless of what any analyst tells you. Sports are a series of disparate events. Meaning this year’s near miss is no guarantee of next year’s hit. Just ask Dan Marino, who never saw the Super Bowl again after losing it in his first NFL season. That, more than anything, is why losses like these hurt so much.

Of course, for us sports fans not affiliated with one of the four losing teams, last weekend was painless. In fact, it may have been the best weekend of football ever.

Keith Strudler is the director of the School of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him on twitter at @KeithStrudler

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags

SportsKeith StrudlerNational Football League
Keith Strudler
See stories by Keith Strudler
Related Content
  • Sports
    New Yorkers are ready to play
    Keith Strudler
    ,
    I will fully admit that I derive no pleasure from gambling. That goes pretty much across the spectrum, from slot machines to blackjack and everything in-between. I get no rush from putting money on the line, and I don’t even get that excited if I win. It’s really more of a relief than anything. As I told someone recently, I’d much rather buy something on a $10 off sale than win $10, which I’m sure a psychologist would suggest has something to do with my upbringing. Regardless, I don’t like gambling, Vegas, Atlantic City, or anything of the sort.
  • Sports
    Tennis Limbo
    Keith Strudler
    ,
    Novak Djokovic didn’t need to give tennis fans any other reasons to hate him. Considering he may be the most accomplished tennis player of all time, he is remarkably not well received. For example, when he goes down a set at a major, fans almost instinctively cheer for the other guy. Compare that to other historic greats, like Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal or Serena Williams, or any of the other legendary figures in tennis history. Fans always rallied for greatness, as being witness to near perfection was its own reward. It’s simply never been the case with Djokovic, a reality he’s both seemingly engendered while also clearly disliking.
  • Sports
    To play or not to play
    Keith Strudler
    ,
    To play or not to play, that is the question. That’s the question for college football teams in bowl games, for college and NBA basketball teams that are basically fielding players from local playgrounds. And it’s the question for pretty much every youth or school league that’s entering into one protocol or another. That is sports in the age of Omicron, where you never know who might play in the Pinstripe Bowl or the Guaranteed Rate Bowl or any number of superfluous games that were once seen as a reward for college players and a way for coaches to extend their practice seasons. Already, a whole bunch of teams have pulled out, new teams have jumped in, and some games – five so far – have been cancelled altogether. In one example, Memphis flew all the way out to Hawaii for a bowl game only for the University of Hawaii to tell them they can’t play. Obviously, that scenario could have been worse – it could have been, say Shreveport, Louisiana. Rutgers filled in for Texas A&M to play against Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, which is kind of like flying coach after selling your private jet. And the four college football playoff teams are basically crossing their fingers and trying to make sure they don’t lose either too many players or certain key players before their games on the 31st.
Load More