WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/26/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 26th, 2025:

Up on the Sun

Meat Puppets

Up on the Sun

Searching for Madge/Fighting for Madge

Fleetwood Mac

Then Play On

Cecilia Is Love

Elvin Jones

Genesis

Isn't It A Pity

George Harrison

All Things Must Pass

Marines' Hymn/Yankee Doodle

Bill Conti

Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Take You Back

Valentine

Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Clouds Are Full of Wine (Not Whiskey or Rye)/Flash Gordon's Ape

Captain Beefheart

Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Ballad of the Hulk

Bill Callahan

Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Blues for the Viet Cong

Stanley Cowell

Blues for the Viet Cong