WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/26/25

By Lucas Willard
Published April 28, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 26th, 2025:

Up on the Sun
Meat Puppets
Up on the Sun

Searching for Madge/Fighting for Madge
Fleetwood Mac
Then Play On

Cecilia Is Love
Elvin Jones
Genesis

Isn't It A Pity
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass

Marines' Hymn/Yankee Doodle
Bill Conti
Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Take You Back
Valentine
Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

The Clouds Are Full of Wine (Not Whiskey or Rye)/Flash Gordon's Ape
Captain Beefheart
Lick My Decals Off, Baby

Ballad of the Hulk
Bill Callahan
Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest

Blues for the Viet Cong
Stanley Cowell
Blues for the Viet Cong

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
