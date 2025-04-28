WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/26/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 26th, 2025:
Up on the Sun
Meat Puppets
Up on the Sun
Searching for Madge/Fighting for Madge
Fleetwood Mac
Then Play On
Cecilia Is Love
Elvin Jones
Genesis
Isn't It A Pity
George Harrison
All Things Must Pass
Marines' Hymn/Yankee Doodle
Bill Conti
Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Take You Back
Valentine
Rocky (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Clouds Are Full of Wine (Not Whiskey or Rye)/Flash Gordon's Ape
Captain Beefheart
Lick My Decals Off, Baby
Ballad of the Hulk
Bill Callahan
Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
Blues for the Viet Cong
Stanley Cowell
Blues for the Viet Cong