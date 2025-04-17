WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/12/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 12th, 2025:
Nosferatu, Man
Slint
Spiderland
Okinawa Song
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Neo Geo
Mincer Ray/A Big Fan of the Pigpen
Guided By Voices
Bee Thousand
Crazy Fingers
Grateful Dead
Blues for Allah
Babooshka
Kate Bush
The Whole Story
Boys Don't Cry
The Cure
Staring at the Sea: The Singles
Nighttime
Big Star
Big Star's Third: Sister Lovers
This Whole World
Beach Boys
Sunflower
St. Swithin's Day
Billy Bragg
Brewing Up With Billy Bragg
Cherry Blossom Polish
Blurt
In Berlin
I'm Happy
Hasil Adkins
Out to Hunch
Avanti
Cluster
Grosses Wasser