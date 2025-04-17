© 2025
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/12/25

By Lucas Willard
Published April 17, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
WAMC Listening Party logo
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 12th, 2025:

Nosferatu, Man
Slint
Spiderland

Okinawa Song
Ryuichi Sakamoto
Neo Geo

Mincer Ray/A Big Fan of the Pigpen
Guided By Voices
Bee Thousand

Crazy Fingers
Grateful Dead
Blues for Allah

Babooshka
Kate Bush
The Whole Story

Boys Don't Cry
The Cure
Staring at the Sea: The Singles

Nighttime
Big Star
Big Star's Third: Sister Lovers

This Whole World
Beach Boys
Sunflower

St. Swithin's Day
Billy Bragg
Brewing Up With Billy Bragg

Cherry Blossom Polish
Blurt
In Berlin

I'm Happy
Hasil Adkins
Out to Hunch

Avanti
Cluster
Grosses Wasser

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
