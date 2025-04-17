WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/12/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 12th, 2025:

Nosferatu, Man

Slint

Spiderland

Okinawa Song

Ryuichi Sakamoto

Neo Geo

Mincer Ray/A Big Fan of the Pigpen

Guided By Voices

Bee Thousand

Crazy Fingers

Grateful Dead

Blues for Allah

Babooshka

Kate Bush

The Whole Story

Boys Don't Cry

The Cure

Staring at the Sea: The Singles

Nighttime

Big Star

Big Star's Third: Sister Lovers

This Whole World

Beach Boys

Sunflower

St. Swithin's Day

Billy Bragg

Brewing Up With Billy Bragg

Cherry Blossom Polish

Blurt

In Berlin

I'm Happy

Hasil Adkins

Out to Hunch

Avanti

Cluster

Grosses Wasser