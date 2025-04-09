© 2025
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/5/25

By Lucas Willard
Published April 9, 2025 at 7:01 PM EDT
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 5th, 2025:

Gamblin' Charlie
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp

Won't Be Hangin' 'Round
Albert King
Door to Door

I'm Satisfied
Otis Rush
Door to Door

The Duke of Dubs/The Big Boss Boss of Dubs
Tommy McCook and the Aggravators
Brass Rockers

Babylonian Pearl
Can
Flowmotion

53 Miles West of Venus
The B-52s
Wild Planet

Alien Visistors
Man Or Astro-Man?
Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?

Just Like You
The Brides of Funkenstein
Funk Or Walk

Miss Kane
Donald Byrd
Street Lady

Albatross
Fleetwood Mac
The Pious Bird of Good Omen

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
