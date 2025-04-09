WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/5/25

Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 5th, 2025:

Gamblin' Charlie

Michael Hurley

Ancestral Swamp

Won't Be Hangin' 'Round

Albert King

Door to Door

I'm Satisfied

Otis Rush

Door to Door

The Duke of Dubs/The Big Boss Boss of Dubs

Tommy McCook and the Aggravators

Brass Rockers

Babylonian Pearl

Can

Flowmotion

53 Miles West of Venus

The B-52s

Wild Planet

Alien Visistors

Man Or Astro-Man?

Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?

Just Like You

The Brides of Funkenstein

Funk Or Walk

Miss Kane

Donald Byrd

Street Lady

Albatross

Fleetwood Mac

The Pious Bird of Good Omen