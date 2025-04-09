WAMC Listening Party playlist 4/5/25
Playlist as aired on Saturday, April 5th, 2025:
Gamblin' Charlie
Michael Hurley
Ancestral Swamp
Won't Be Hangin' 'Round
Albert King
Door to Door
I'm Satisfied
Otis Rush
Door to Door
The Duke of Dubs/The Big Boss Boss of Dubs
Tommy McCook and the Aggravators
Brass Rockers
Babylonian Pearl
Can
Flowmotion
53 Miles West of Venus
The B-52s
Wild Planet
Alien Visistors
Man Or Astro-Man?
Is It...Man Or Astro-Man?
Just Like You
The Brides of Funkenstein
Funk Or Walk
Miss Kane
Donald Byrd
Street Lady
Albatross
Fleetwood Mac
The Pious Bird of Good Omen