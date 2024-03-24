© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/23/24

By Lucas Willard
Published March 24, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday March 23rd, 2024:

Rainin' In My Heart
Slim Harpo
Rainin' In My Heart

Light Rain Blues
Sam Amidon
Sam Amidon

Lonesome Dog Blues
Lighting Hopkins
Original Folk Blues

New Partner
Palace Music
Viva Last Blues

Never
Moby Grape
Grape Jam

Palm Sunday/Cats Under the Stars
Jerry Garcia Band
Cats Under the Stars

Although the Sun is Shining/Rattlesnake Shake
Fleetwood Mac
Then Play On

Another Time, Another Place
Bryan Ferry
Another Time, Another Place

Cascade Waltz/Laugh til You Cry, Live til You Die
Can
Flowmotion

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
