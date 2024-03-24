WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/23/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday March 23rd, 2024:
Rainin' In My Heart
Slim Harpo
Rainin' In My Heart
Light Rain Blues
Sam Amidon
Sam Amidon
Lonesome Dog Blues
Lighting Hopkins
Original Folk Blues
New Partner
Palace Music
Viva Last Blues
Never
Moby Grape
Grape Jam
Palm Sunday/Cats Under the Stars
Jerry Garcia Band
Cats Under the Stars
Although the Sun is Shining/Rattlesnake Shake
Fleetwood Mac
Then Play On
Another Time, Another Place
Bryan Ferry
Another Time, Another Place
Cascade Waltz/Laugh til You Cry, Live til You Die
Can
Flowmotion