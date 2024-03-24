WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/23/24

Playlist as aired on Saturday March 23rd, 2024:

Rainin' In My Heart

Slim Harpo

Rainin' In My Heart

Light Rain Blues

Sam Amidon

Sam Amidon

Lonesome Dog Blues

Lighting Hopkins

Original Folk Blues

New Partner

Palace Music

Viva Last Blues

Never

Moby Grape

Grape Jam

Palm Sunday/Cats Under the Stars

Jerry Garcia Band

Cats Under the Stars

Although the Sun is Shining/Rattlesnake Shake

Fleetwood Mac

Then Play On

Another Time, Another Place

Bryan Ferry

Another Time, Another Place

Cascade Waltz/Laugh til You Cry, Live til You Die

Can

Flowmotion