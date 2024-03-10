WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/9/24
Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 9th, 2023:
Bermuda Farewell
Bermuda Strollers
At Elbow Beach Bermuda
The Hill
Tamba 4
We and the Sea
Cat on Arkengarthsdale
Bhajan Bhoy
Shanti Shanti Shanti
Duchess
Scott Walker
Scott 4
Right Now
Angel Olsen
Big Time
It's My Turn To (Cry Cry Cry)
Reverend Baron
From Anywhere
Elastic Dummy/Sunset
Yukihiro Takahashi
Saravah!
My Song
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album
Retrospect/Makeup
Sun Ra and his Outer Space Orchestera
A Fireside Chat with Lucifer