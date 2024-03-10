© 2024
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 3/9/24

By Lucas Willard
Published March 10, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 9th, 2023:

Bermuda Farewell
Bermuda Strollers
At Elbow Beach Bermuda

The Hill
Tamba 4
We and the Sea

Cat on Arkengarthsdale
Bhajan Bhoy
Shanti Shanti Shanti

Duchess
Scott Walker
Scott 4

Right Now
Angel Olsen
Big Time

It's My Turn To (Cry Cry Cry)
Reverend Baron
From Anywhere

Elastic Dummy/Sunset
Yukihiro Takahashi
Saravah!

My Song
Johnny Ace
Memorial Album

Retrospect/Makeup
Sun Ra and his Outer Space Orchestera
A Fireside Chat with Lucifer

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
