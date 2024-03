Playlist as aired on Saturday, March 16th, 2024:

A Spy in the House of Love

The dB's

Like This

I'm Not the Loving Kind

John Cale

Slow Dazzle

Don't Worry

Leon Bridges

Gold Digger Sounds

Let Me Get Close to You

Alex Chilton

High Preist

(I Don't Get No) Satisfaction

Devo

Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!

Surf Dreams

The Dartells

Hot Pastrami

Bat Chain Puller

Captain Beefheart

Bat Chain Puller

World B. Free

Bitchin Bajas

Bajascillators

Flowmotion

Can

Flowmotion