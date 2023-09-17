WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/16/23
Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 16th, 2023:
Yesterday is Here
Tom Waits
Frank's Wild Years
Funny How Time Slips Away
Bryan Ferry
Another Time, Another Place
Happy Time
James Blood Ulmer
Free Lancing
Things and Time
The Wailing Souls
Inchpinchers
Childhood McDonald's
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche
In Cucina/Wider than Itself
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou
Slow Motion
Ultravox
Three Into One
The Catastrophist/Ox Duke
Tortoise
The Catastrophist
Seer
Witch
Witch