WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/16/23

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 16th, 2023:

Yesterday is Here

Tom Waits

Frank's Wild Years

Funny How Time Slips Away

Bryan Ferry

Another Time, Another Place

Happy Time

James Blood Ulmer

Free Lancing

Things and Time

The Wailing Souls

Inchpinchers

Childhood McDonald's

Shabason & Krgovich

At Scaramouche

In Cucina/Wider than Itself

Vanishing Twin

Ookii Gekkou

Slow Motion

Ultravox

Three Into One

The Catastrophist/Ox Duke

Tortoise

The Catastrophist

Seer

Witch

Witch