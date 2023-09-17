© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/16/23

By Lucas Willard
Published September 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
Logo for WAMC Listening Party
WAMC

Playlist as aired on Saturday, September 16th, 2023:

Yesterday is Here
Tom Waits
Frank's Wild Years

Funny How Time Slips Away
Bryan Ferry
Another Time, Another Place

Happy Time
James Blood Ulmer
Free Lancing

Things and Time
The Wailing Souls
Inchpinchers

Childhood McDonald's
Shabason & Krgovich
At Scaramouche

In Cucina/Wider than Itself
Vanishing Twin
Ookii Gekkou

Slow Motion
Ultravox
Three Into One

The Catastrophist/Ox Duke
Tortoise
The Catastrophist

Seer
Witch
Witch

Tags
WAMC Listening Party WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More