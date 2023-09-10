WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/9/23

Playlist as aired on September 9, 2023:

Don't Fade Out

Cut Worms

Cut Worms

Earl Gray/One Together

Fleetwood Mac

Kiln House

Listen to Me

Baby Huey

The Baby Huey Story - The Living Legend

Walk on the Water

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Creedence Clearwater Revival

Find My Way

Delicate Steve

After Hours

Doctor Boogie/Keep a Knockin'

Flamin' Groovies

Still Shakin'

Gin and Wine

Natural Child

Be M' Guest

How Do You Think It Feels

Lou Reed

Berlin

Spaceball Ricochet

T. Rex

The Slider

Amor Em Jacuma

Dom Um Romao

Hotmosphere