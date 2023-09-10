© 2023
Arts & Culture
WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/9/23

By Lucas Willard
Published September 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT
WAMC

Playlist as aired on September 9, 2023:

Don't Fade Out
Cut Worms
Cut Worms

Earl Gray/One Together
Fleetwood Mac
Kiln House

Listen to Me
Baby Huey
The Baby Huey Story - The Living Legend

Walk on the Water
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Creedence Clearwater Revival

Find My Way
Delicate Steve
After Hours

Doctor Boogie/Keep a Knockin'
Flamin' Groovies
Still Shakin'

Gin and Wine
Natural Child
Be M' Guest

How Do You Think It Feels
Lou Reed
Berlin

Spaceball Ricochet
T. Rex
The Slider

Amor Em Jacuma
Dom Um Romao
Hotmosphere

WAMC Listening Party
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
