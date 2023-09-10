WAMC Listening Party playlist 9/9/23
Playlist as aired on September 9, 2023:
Don't Fade Out
Cut Worms
Cut Worms
Earl Gray/One Together
Fleetwood Mac
Kiln House
Listen to Me
Baby Huey
The Baby Huey Story - The Living Legend
Walk on the Water
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Find My Way
Delicate Steve
After Hours
Doctor Boogie/Keep a Knockin'
Flamin' Groovies
Still Shakin'
Gin and Wine
Natural Child
Be M' Guest
How Do You Think It Feels
Lou Reed
Berlin
Spaceball Ricochet
T. Rex
The Slider
Amor Em Jacuma
Dom Um Romao
Hotmosphere