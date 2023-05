Playlist as aired on Saturday May 6th, 2023:

Song: Urbana's Too Dark

Artist: Braid

Album: Frame and Canvas

L'Intrigue/Drinking at a Stream

Deux Filles

Science and Wisdom

Teenage Wildlife

David Bowie

Scary Monsters

Satellite of Love

Lou Reed

Transformer

Whirly Bird/Dust

Silver Apples

Silver Apples

The Space Between

Roxy Music

Avalon

Yume Dewa/Umi No Ue Kara

Yasuaki Shimizu

Kakashi

You're Somethin' Special to Me/Wheels

The Shaggs

Shaggs' Own Thing