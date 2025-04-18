© 2025
The Legislative Gazette - The Trump administration blocks an offshore wind project

By David Guistina
Published April 18, 2025 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/18/25 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Trump administration is blocking an offshore wind project, prison officials say they’ll review the correctional system's culture after 10 employees were indicted over an inmate's death, and a new audit by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says New York should improve its storage of durable medical equipment.

