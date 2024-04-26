The Legislative Gazette - we’ll focus on the New York Heat Act, a proposal that did not make it into the state budget

© 2024
By David Guistina
Published April 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll focus on the New York Heat Act, a proposal that did not make it into the state budget, state lawmakers did agree on so-called Good Cause Eviction legislation, and we’ll take you to Soul Fire Farm where they’re fighting injustice in the food system.

David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
