The Legislative Gazette - we’ll focus on the New York Heat Act, a proposal that did not make it into the state budget

(Airs 04/26/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll focus on the New York Heat Act, a proposal that did not make it into the state budget, state lawmakers did agree on so-called Good Cause Eviction legislation, and we’ll take you to Soul Fire Farm where they’re fighting injustice in the food system.