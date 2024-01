(Airs 01/19/24 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: NY Governor Hochul releases her budget proposal, we’ll have reaction from lawmakers in the Hudson Valley and North Country, and we’ll talk to the state comptroller Tom DiNapoli about the governor’s use of the rainy-day fund to deal with the migrant issue.