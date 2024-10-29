Liz Moore - The God of the Woods

Author Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks in “The God of the Woods.” The novel follows the mysteries of a dynastic American family, the secrets of the summer camp nestled in their estate, the tragic history of a blue-collar community, and the disappearance of a young girl at the center of it all.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York as part of the Saratoga Book Festival.