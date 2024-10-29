© 2024
Massachusetts announces provisional plan to end Holyoke Public Schools receivership effective July 1
Liz Moore - The God of the Woods

By Joe Donahue
Published October 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
Riverhead Books

Author Liz Moore transports readers into a thrilling drama richly set against summertime in the Adirondacks in “The God of the Woods.” The novel follows the mysteries of a dynastic American family, the secrets of the summer camp nestled in their estate, the tragic history of a blue-collar community, and the disappearance of a young girl at the center of it all.

This episode of The Book Show was recorded at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs, New York as part of the Saratoga Book Festival.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
