Jason Mott - Hell of a Book

Jason Mott’s "Hell of a Book" won The National Book Award in 2021. It is an astounding work of fiction where a Black author sets out on a publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. The book - always deeply honest, at times electrically funny -- goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans and America as a whole.
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
The new book “Susan, Linda, Nina & Cokie: The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR” by journalist Lisa Napoli is a group biography of four beloved women who fought sexism, covered decades of American news, and whose voices defined NPR.
In her new novel of psychological suspense "The Collective," Alison Gaylin explores just how far a grieving mother will go to right a tragic wrong. It looks at female rage and retribution, the role privilege can play in protection, and the fine line between justice and vigilantism.
Eight friends, one country house, and six months in isolation. Gary Shteyngart's latest Our Country Friends is a novel about love, friendship, family, and betrayal hailed as a "virtuoso performance" (USA Today) and "an homage to Chekhov with four romances and a finale that will break your heart." (The Washington Post)