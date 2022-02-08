© 2022
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
The Book Show

Jason Mott - Hell of a Book

Published February 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
Book Cover art for "Hell of A Book

Jason Mott’s "Hell of a Book" won The National Book Award in 2021. It is an astounding work of fiction where a Black author sets out on a publicity tour to promote his bestselling novel. The book - always deeply honest, at times electrically funny -- goes to the heart of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs exacted upon Black Americans and America as a whole.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
