1710: Connecting Students and Stop-Motion Creativity| The Best of Our Knowledge

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: the pandemic exposed the connectivity gap at a time when more children are learning online. We’ll speak with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about a push by the White House expand broadband access; Students in Hudson, New York recently showcased their first forays into stop-motion animation; We'll visit the "Q-Bus," a mobile education station in Queensbury area; and a community college in upstate New York is planning a new workforce training center.