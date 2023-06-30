© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Best of Our Knowledge
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1710: Connecting Students and Stop-Motion Creativity| The Best of Our Knowledge

By Lucas Willard,
Jody CowanAlexander Babbie
Published June 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Montgomery C. Smith Elementary School students take a bow after presenting their stop-motion shorts in Hudson, New York
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Montgomery C. Smith Elementary School students take a bow after presenting their stop-motion shorts in Hudson, New York

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge: the pandemic exposed the connectivity gap at a time when more children are learning online. We’ll speak with U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona about a push by the White House expand broadband access; Students in Hudson, New York recently showcased their first forays into stop-motion animation; We'll visit the "Q-Bus," a mobile education station in Queensbury area; and a community college in upstate New York is planning a new workforce training center.

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Stay Connected
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Jody Cowan
One of the newest additions to the WAMC team, Jody Cowan has a naturally curious approach to media production and strong passion for story telling. Jody's work is currently showcased on the shows 51% and The Best of Our Knowledge.
See stories by Jody Cowan
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for WVCR-FM "The Saint," Siena's school radio station. A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. Él también habla español, aunque como lengua segunda. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org.
See stories by Alexander Babbie
Related Content
Load More