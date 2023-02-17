1691: Books For Babies and Universal Pre-K| The Best of Our Knowledge

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge we’ll learn how a hospital is partnering with a public library to give babies their first book.

Although the name is often used, only three states in the country have true universal pre-kindergarten for young students. A new report examines pre-K in Vermont, Florida, and Oklahoma.

With state budget negotiations underway in New York, advocates are seeking more funding for afterschool programs.

And we’ll speak with the next president of Albany Law School, the country’s oldest independent school of law.