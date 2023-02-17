© 2023
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says she won't seek a third term
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1691: Books For Babies and Universal Pre-K| The Best of Our Knowledge

By Lucas Willard,
Jody Cowan
Published February 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST
Jacqueline Montgomery (L), and Kaela Wallman (R) of Books For Babies at Bellevue

On this episode of the Best of Our Knowledge we’ll learn how a hospital is partnering with a public library to give babies their first book.  

Although the name is often used, only three states in the country have true universal pre-kindergarten for young students. A new report examines pre-K in Vermont, Florida, and Oklahoma.  

With state budget negotiations underway in New York, advocates are seeking more funding for afterschool programs.  

And we’ll speak with the next president of Albany Law School, the country’s oldest independent school of law.  

The Best Of Our Knowledge
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
Jody Cowan
