1668: Production of microchips in U.S. could be changing

Jesús del Alamo, a professor in electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, began studying semiconductors in the 1970s.

The field’s obviously developed significantly during his career and now touches on almost every facet of life in the 21st century. So, the United State’s manufacturing 10% of the world’s microchips seems like a curious position for the country to be in.

del Almo explains how we got here, why the CHIPS and Science Act could be a turning point, as well as what’s next for the industry.

Additional reading

del Alamo recently contributed research and writing to “ Reasserting U.S. Leadership in Microelectronics ,” which details challenges to the microelectronics industry in the States and what steps the country might take to correct course.

According to the BBC , the CHIPS act will invest $280 billion in “high tech manufacturing and scientific research amid fears the country is losing its technological edge to China.”

The plan includes $52 billion “to boost [U.S.] domestic semiconductor manufacturing,” The Verge reports .

Micron, a technology company, said that it’ll be investing $40 billion in manufacturing while making use of the new subsidies.

The Atlantic said the CHIPS Act will also impact climate science.

End notes

