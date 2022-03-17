© 2022
WAMC-TBOOK.jpg
The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1643: The search for an Alzheimer's biomarker

Published March 17, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT
Alzheimer's Research 2019
Bernard Leonard Wilchusky Jr./ University of West Florida
/
Dr. James Arruda, professor in the Department: Psychology in the Usha Kundu, MD College of Health.

Scientists and Alzheimer’s disease have been doing battle for decades and so far, the disease has been winning. But there are strides being made for earlier and non-invasive ways to detect the condition. Now there is new technology ready for clinical testing that could provide that elusive biomarker. The research on the device was spearheaded by Dr. James Arruda, a professor of Psychology at the University of West Florida. We'll talk about this new technology

Then a high school in Florida has set aside a corner of its library as a memorial to the Holocaust, while the legislature debates bills aimed at curbing "uncomfortable topics" in schools.

And we'll spend an Academic Minute fighting crime on campus.

Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
