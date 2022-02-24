1640: "Happier Made Simple"

What makes you happy? It’s a question that has an unlimited number of answers. But the real question should probably be what makes you happier? That’s the one that Randye Kaye asks in her new book called “Happier Made Simple - Choose Your Words, Change Your Life." In the book she asks questions and offers some guidance not to find total happiness…but to find ways to find a bit of happier.

And since setting realistic goals seems to be the topic of the day…we also made it the topic of this week’s Academic Minute.

