The Best Of Our Knowledge

#1640: "Happier Made Simple"

Published February 24, 2022 at 2:00 AM EST
Randye Kaye
What makes you happy? It’s a question that has an unlimited number of answers. But the real question should probably be what makes you happier? That’s the one that Randye Kaye asks in her new book called “Happier Made Simple - Choose Your Words, Change Your Life." In the book she asks questions and offers some guidance not to find total happiness…but to find ways to find a bit of happier.

And since setting realistic goals seems to be the topic of the day…we also made it the topic of this week’s Academic Minute.

Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
