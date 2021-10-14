© 2021
The Best Of Our Knowledge #1621: Retrofitting the 'burbs

Published October 14, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
We’ve all seen them. Aging, deserted strip malls and retail shops are not only pretty ugly but are also taking up valuable real estate that could be put to better use. Finding those better uses is a topic that Ellen Dunham-Jones knows very well. She has been speaking and writing about suburban life and design for years. Today on The Best of Our Knowledge, we'll hear her ideas and some examples of retrofitting suburbia.

Then, both in the suburbs and in the inner city, finding shelter for the homeless continues to be a major problem. Among veterans, homelessness is an issue with many causes and, so far, few solutions. But in Kansas City, one organization is replacing the traditional shelter model with tiny homes. And it's an idea that's spreading across the country. (This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.)

And finally, we’ll spend an Academic Minute with the economics of war.

Bob Barrett
Bob has been a part of the WAMC family since 2001. He currently produces and hosts National Production's The Best Of Our Knowledge. Over the years, Bob has produced The Environment Show and The Health Show for National Productions and hosted weekend mornings on WAMC for a decade. In addition to producing TBOOK, he is currently a reporter and on air host at WUWF Public Radio at the University of West Florida in Pensacola.
