Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Carbon dioxide

By Bob Berman
Published November 16, 2025 at 12:40 PM EST
1 of 1  — strange universe nasa .jpg
NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA

To understand climate change, we can look to Venus and Mars, both surrounded by carbon dioxide—the main greenhouse gas. On Venus, CO₂ traps enough heat to keep the surface at 850°F, while on Mars, a much thinner layer still warms the planet by about 40 degrees. Greenhouse gases work by trapping infrared energy: when the Sun heats Earth’s surface, most infrared escapes through simple gases like oxygen and nitrogen, but CO₂ and water vapor absorb and re-radiate it, sending some back toward the ground. This process keeps Earth warmer and explains why cloudy nights are warmer than clear ones—the same physics behind climate change.

Strange Universe Carbon DioxideClimate ChangeNASA
