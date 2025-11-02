© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Sky colors

By Bob Berman
Published November 2, 2025 at 1:32 PM EST
1 of 1  — STRANGE UNIVERSE .png
NASA, ESA, and G. Piotto (Universita degli Studi di Padova); Image Processing: Gladys Kober

As autumn colors reach their peak, it's natural to wonder if the sky can show vivid hues too. Stars emit blue, red, and green light, but our eyes usually see them as white due to the mix. Cooler stars appear redder, while hotter ones lean blue, but the difference is subtle. Stars like Antares (red), Arcturus (orange), and Vega (blue-white) show noticeable color shifts. More intense colors appear when the Sun or Moon is low or during meteor showers, with green shooting stars standing out. The solar maximum has also triggered bright auroras, mostly green but occasionally red, with our eyes more sensitive to green in low light.

Strange Universe Autumnblue skyNASA
Bob Berman
