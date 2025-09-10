© 2025
By Bob Berman
September 10, 2025
Vega, one of the brightest stars, is often mispronounced as "VAY-ga" but should be "WEE-ga," meaning "falling eagle" in Arabic. Visible at nightfall, it shines blue overhead, contrasting with the orange Arcturus. Located 25 light-years away, it’s 58 times brighter than the sun and spins much faster, completing a rotation in just 11 hours. In 12,000 years, Vega will become Earth's pole star. It also displays a rare blueshift, pointing to the direction we're traveling in space.

    Strange half-moon
    Bob Berman
    This week’s half Moon will appear unusually low in the sky—so low it might be hidden behind the trees. It sits far below its usual path due to the Moon’s wobbling orbit, which currently aligns with Earth’s tilt. This rare positioning, part of a cycle called the Lunar Standstill, places the Moon near the constellation Scorpius and its bright star Antares. Its light, filtered through thick atmosphere, may appear honey-colored and cast moonbeams at odd angles into places that rarely see moonlight. Look south to see this striking celestial oddity.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Arcturus!
    Bob Berman
    Arcturus: A Star Worth Saluting: On the next clear evening around 8 p.m., look west and halfway up the sky—you’ll spot Arcturus, a bright pastel-orange star and the fourth brightest we can see from Earth. It once famously opened the 1933 Chicago World's Fair with its light and is unique among bright stars for its wild, plunging path through space. Unlike stars that circle with the Milky Way, Arcturus is just passing through—so catch a glimpse while you can. It's the brightest thing in tonight’s sky… and it won’t be there forever.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A wonderful line-up
    Bob Berman
    Wednesday August 13 around 5:15–5:30 a.m., early risers with a clear view of the eastern horizon can witness a rare celestial lineup: the crescent Moon alongside Venus—the dazzling Morning Star—with Jupiter shining above and Mercury low near the horizon. This nearly vertical arrangement of the three brightest night sky objects, plus elusive Mercury, happens only in late summer and early fall when the solar system’s plane aligns upright at dawn—making it well worth setting an early alarm.