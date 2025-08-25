© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Arcturus!

By Bob Berman
Published August 25, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT
1 of 1  — strange universe.jpeg
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio/SDO

Arcturus: A Star Worth Saluting: On the next clear evening around 8 p.m., look west and halfway up the sky—you’ll spot Arcturus, a bright pastel-orange star and the fourth brightest we can see from Earth. It once famously opened the 1933 Chicago World's Fair with its light and is unique among bright stars for its wild, plunging path through space. Unlike stars that circle with the Milky Way, Arcturus is just passing through—so catch a glimpse while you can. It's the brightest thing in tonight’s sky… and it won’t be there forever.

Strange Universe NASAGalaxiescosmos
Bob Berman
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    A wonderful line-up
    Bob Berman
    Wednesday August 13 around 5:15–5:30 a.m., early risers with a clear view of the eastern horizon can witness a rare celestial lineup: the crescent Moon alongside Venus—the dazzling Morning Star—with Jupiter shining above and Mercury low near the horizon. This nearly vertical arrangement of the three brightest night sky objects, plus elusive Mercury, happens only in late summer and early fall when the solar system’s plane aligns upright at dawn—making it well worth setting an early alarm.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Perseid meteor shower
    Bob Berman
    The Perseid meteor shower has begun. While the best viewing typically occurs after midnight when your location faces forward into the meteor stream, this year’s full moon is bright enough to interfere with visibility. To get around this, it's best to start watching at dusk, before the moon rises. The Perseids are tiny bits of ice from comet Swift Tuttle, disintegrating as they enter Earth's atmosphere. About one in 20 meteors, however, is a background meteor from the asteroid belt, which can survive their fiery descent. These "sturdy" meteors can even crash through roofs at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour. Despite the rarity of such impacts, insurance usually covers the damage.
  • Image converted using ifftoany
    Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Measuring madness
    Bob Berman
    We explore the quirky world of units—from the 1999 Mars Orbiter disaster caused by a metric vs. imperial mix-up to the colorful ways we measure everything from chili pepper heat to cotton and paper. You'll learn why U.S. territorial waters were once based on the range of a cannon shot, how Fahrenheit’s scale reflects geometric symmetry, and why a "barrel" of oil isn’t the same as a barrel of beer. With oddball units like skeins, quires, and cords still in use, maybe it’s finally time we all bolted over to metric!