Strange half-moon
NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute
This week’s half Moon will appear unusually low in the sky—so low it might be hidden behind the trees. It sits far below its usual path due to the Moon’s wobbling orbit, which currently aligns with Earth’s tilt. This rare positioning, part of a cycle called the Lunar Standstill, places the Moon near the constellation Scorpius and its bright star Antares. Its light, filtered through thick atmosphere, may appear honey-colored and cast moonbeams at odd angles into places that rarely see moonlight. Look south to see this striking celestial oddity.