A wonderful line-up

NASA
Wednesday August 13 around 5:15–5:30 a.m., early risers with a clear view of the eastern horizon can witness a rare celestial lineup: the crescent Moon alongside Venus—the dazzling Morning Star—with Jupiter shining above and Mercury low near the horizon. This nearly vertical arrangement of the three brightest night sky objects, plus elusive Mercury, happens only in late summer and early fall when the solar system’s plane aligns upright at dawn—making it well worth setting an early alarm.