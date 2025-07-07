A stunning celestial display

Strange Universe With Bob Berman

Science shows and websites often explore wild ideas about the cosmos, like multiverses or the possibility that we’re living in a computer simulation. Unlike reliable measurements — such as Mars’ rotation, which is constant and observable — cosmology relies heavily on models built from limited data. Claims like the universe becoming transparent 379,000 years after the Big Bang sound precise but are rooted in theory. With 96% of the universe made up of mysterious dark matter and dark energy, and the rest possibly infinite, our observations cover only a tiny portion. As a result, cosmology builds layered assumptions that frequently shift, like when scientists thought the universe’s expansion was slowing in 1997 — only to find the opposite a year later.