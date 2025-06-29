The end is coming
Celestial Visitor: Mars. You’ll see a bright "star" near the Moon, Mars — the planet long blamed for alien invasions in fiction. While Martian fears have faded, real space threats remain, like rogue asteroids. In 2013, one zipped past Earth while another exploded over Russia, injuring over a thousand. However, the ultimate doomsday scenario won’t come from space rocks, pandemics, or even climate change — it’ll come from our own Sun. In about 1.1 billion years, the Sun’s growing heat will boil Earth’s oceans, ending life as we know it. So, enjoy the night sky… while you can (you've got time).