Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

The end is coming

By Bob Berman
Published June 29, 2025 at 9:35 AM EDT
1 of 1  — STRANGE UNIVERSE.jpg
NASA https://photojournal.jpl.nasa.gov/catalog/PIA25628

Celestial Visitor: Mars. You’ll see a bright "star" near the Moon, Mars — the planet long blamed for alien invasions in fiction. While Martian fears have faded, real space threats remain, like rogue asteroids. In 2013, one zipped past Earth while another exploded over Russia, injuring over a thousand. However, the ultimate doomsday scenario won’t come from space rocks, pandemics, or even climate change — it’ll come from our own Sun. In about 1.1 billion years, the Sun’s growing heat will boil Earth’s oceans, ending life as we know it. So, enjoy the night sky… while you can (you've got time).

Tags
Strange Universe NASAGalaxiesearth
Bob Berman
See stories by Bob Berman
Related Content
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Infinite universe
    Bob Berman
    There are two universes—the one we see, and the one we never will. The visible universe, just a sliver of the cosmos, ends where light can no longer reach us. Beyond that lies a possibly infinite realm—endless galaxies, stars, and mysteries forever out of reach. A groundbreaking study of 900,000 galaxies hints at this staggering vastness, suggesting that what we observe is zero percent of everything. An infinite universe could mean whole regions governed by unknown laws of physics. And if our view is that limited, can we trust the conclusions we’ve drawn? While science gives us solid facts, like the rotation of Mars, infinity challenges our grasp of the cosmos—and maybe that’s why it rarely makes the headlines.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Summer solstice oddities
    Bob Berman
    Summer Solstice Oddities: On Friday, June 20th at 10:43 p.m. marks the official start of summer! While ancient cultures celebrated solstices with flair (sometimes literally tossing people off pyramids), we now settle for noting the longest day of the year. Expect the sun at its highest, shortest shadows, and sunsets as far north as they get. Upstate New York gets over 15 hours of sunlight and the longest twilight of the year—great for solar fans, not so much for stargazers.
  • Strange Universe With Bob Berman
    Time for something big
    Bob Berman
    This week look for the Moon—and just to its left, you'll spot a bright, orange-red star: Antares. While most reddish stars in the universe are small and dim (like Proxima Centauri, our nearest stellar neighbor), Antares stands out as a red supergiant—huge and luminous. In fact, it's in a long-running rivalry with Betelgeuse over which is the biggest red star in the sky. We’re not exactly sure which one wins, but we do know Antares has a great name—meaning “rival of Mars” for its Mars-like glow. So step outside, take a look, and decide for yourself.