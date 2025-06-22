© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Infinite universe

By Bob Berman
Published June 22, 2025 at 9:30 AM EDT
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team

There are two universes—the one we see, and the one we never will. The visible universe, just a sliver of the cosmos, ends where light can no longer reach us. Beyond that lies a possibly infinite realm—endless galaxies, stars, and mysteries forever out of reach. A groundbreaking study of 900,000 galaxies hints at this staggering vastness, suggesting that what we observe is zero percent of everything. An infinite universe could mean whole regions governed by unknown laws of physics. And if our view is that limited, can we trust the conclusions we’ve drawn? While science gives us solid facts, like the rotation of Mars, infinity challenges our grasp of the cosmos—and maybe that’s why it rarely makes the headlines.

Strange Universe GalaxiesNASAdeep space
Bob Berman
