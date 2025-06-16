© 2025
Strange Universe With Bob Berman
Strange Universe

Summer solstice oddities

By Bob Berman
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:39 PM EDT
1 of 1  — strange universe.jpg
NASA/MSFC/MEO

Summer Solstice Oddities: On Friday, June 20th at 10:43 p.m. marks the official start of summer! While ancient cultures celebrated solstices with flair (sometimes literally tossing people off pyramids), we now settle for noting the longest day of the year. Expect the sun at its highest, shortest shadows, and sunsets as far north as they get. Upstate New York gets over 15 hours of sunlight and the longest twilight of the year—great for solar fans, not so much for stargazers.

