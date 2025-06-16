Summer solstice oddities

Strange Universe With Bob Berman

This week look for the Moon—and just to its left, you'll spot a bright, orange-red star: Antares. While most reddish stars in the universe are small and dim (like Proxima Centauri, our nearest stellar neighbor), Antares stands out as a red supergiant—huge and luminous. In fact, it's in a long-running rivalry with Betelgeuse over which is the biggest red star in the sky. We’re not exactly sure which one wins, but we do know Antares has a great name—meaning “rival of Mars” for its Mars-like glow. So step outside, take a look, and decide for yourself.