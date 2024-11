Strange Universe With Bob Berman

With the current Moon a thin crescent that sets before nightfall, we can be thinking about dark skies and the Northern Lights. Of course, it’s the Sun’s activity that controls the aurora, not our calendar, so if a strong solar flare or even more powerful coronal mass ejection blasts tons of the Sun’s charged particles in our direction, we’ll likely get auroras a couple of days later. Tune in to hear about the aurora avalanche!