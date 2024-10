Strange Universe With Bob Berman

These nights the first few hours after nightfall let us see the brightest part of our galaxy. The next night it’s clear, you’ll find the Moon is absent. So if you’re away from city lights and you let your eye dark adapt for a few minutes, you’ll see the creamy glow of the Milky Way right overhead, splitting the sky in half from north to south. Tune in to hear what you need to catch that perfect glimpse of the stellar night sky.