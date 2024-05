Catch the crescent Moon hovering next to a bright star. It’s a famous one because it’s in the zodiac, in the constellation Gemini. The star to the right of the Moon is Pollux, marking the head of the brighter of the famous twins Castor and Pollux. Since the Sun then gets high overhead, the twins are likewise the highest-up of the zodiacal stars. Tune in to hear where you can find the stars positioned in the sky.